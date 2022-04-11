A woman reported missing in South Surrey earlier today has been located. (file photo)

UPDATE: Woman reported missing in South Surrey has been found and is safe

Woman, 45, was last seen in the 2100-block of 165 Street, police say

UPDATE: The 45-year-old woman reported missing in South Surrey earlier today has been located and is safe. Original story below.

•••

Police are requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 45-year-old woman who was last seen in South Surrey.

At noon Monday (April 11), Surrey RCMP received a report that she had been missing since the morning; she had gone out for a walk at 9 a.m. and failed to return at the expected time.

She was last seen in the 2100-block of 165 Street. Police and family are concerned for her well-being as no one has been able to make contact with her, a news release issued late Monday afternoon notes.

Yaremko is five-foot-four, 114 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing pink shoes.

Anyone with information on Yaremko’s whereabouts is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.


