Chase RCMP vehicle damaged by homemade device that damages tires. (Black Press Media file photo)

Chase RCMP vehicle damaged by homemade device that damages tires. (Black Press Media file photo)

RCMP vehicle damaged in Shuswap by ‘homemade tire deflation device’

Chase police respond to report of stolen vehicles but none to be found

Chase RCMP responded to a call recently only to have their vehicle damaged by a device designed to deflate tires.

On March 17th, Chase RCMP received a report of a suspicious vehicle on CP Rail property near the Trans-Canada Highway, reported Sgt. Barry Kennedy. Police were told the area was being used to hide stolen vehicles.

“When police attended as requested, the police vehicle drove over a homemade tire deflation device that was hidden in a deep puddle. The tire deflation device was made of metal, with jagged teeth cut into it and it was welded in an ‘X’ shape. The welding appeared somewhat professional,” Kennedy said.

The police vehicle was damaged, putting it out of service for several days until repairs could be made, limiting the detachment’s ability to respond to calls.

“Of note, no suspicious vehicles were located at the CP Rail property,” he said.

Read more: Nasty odours meet Chase RCMP investigating break-in of seasonal cabin

Read more: Gone in 10 minutes: Large machine stolen from Kelowna worksite



newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

RCMPShuswap

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Early morning crash backs up traffic on Highway 10
Next story
B.C. salmon farm closure decision was necessary, says DFO amid court challenges

Just Posted

The 2022-2023 Cloverdale Colts U18 A2, provincial Tier 2 silver medalists. (Photo submitted: Jon Silcox)
Cloverdale U18 A2 Colts win provincial silver medal

Lorne Putman, left, Bobby Gardner, Jemma Heathcote pose for a photo with the awards won at the Model UN in Portland, Orgeon. (Submitted photo: KPU)
KPU underdog team of three wins big at model UN competition

The Centre for Child Development in Surrey is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year. (Photo: Anna Burns)
Centre for Child Development marks 70 years of providing care for youth with disabilities

(File photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
UPDATE: Surrey police say missing woman found dead, criminality not a factor

Pop-up banner image