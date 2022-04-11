RECOVERED: Central Cariboo Search and rescue truck is back home, tools still missing

Pictured above, CCSAR members drove the new truck in a salute to health care workers past Cariboo Memorial Hospital in September 2021. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A search and rescue truck stolen from Williams Lake has been recovered.

Williams Lake RCMP said the CCSAR truck was located by the Alexis Creek RCMP after receiving a tip from the public. Some specialized tools, however, are still missing, which include a Holmatro Combi tool, a Holmatro Hydrolic Ram, Holmatro hoses and pumps.

The truck – a 2021 Dodge Ram 5500 rescue truck recently purchased for Central Cariboo Search and Rescue (CCSAR) – was recovered outside of the city of Williams Lake.

There is no word yet on what condition the truck is in or whether the tools are intact.

Police and the public have been on the look out for the truck since it was taken Sunday morning, April 3, from the CCSAR hall on Mackenzie Avenue by thieves who broke into the building.

The vehicle is a specialized unit used by search and rescue crews to respond to accident scenes and is valued at almost $200,000, while the life-saving tools onboard are worth another $200,000.

Upon hearing the news Saturday morning (April 9), CCSAR Chief Rick White said he’s just glad the truck has been found, and he appreciates the assistance from the media and the public.

“I’m very sad it happened but now we just have to shake it off, move on and do what we do best which is serve the community,” said White.

“Williams Lake is a great place to live and raise a family. Unfortunately crime occurs in every town, city and municipality. But the people of Williams Lake are far superior than a few who go around doing these things.”

He confirmed improvements to the security at the hall are underway.

RCMP are expected to release more information regarding the recovery of the truck later, but it the meantime thanked the public in the region and province-wide for their efforts to locate the truck.

Meanwhile in the South Cariboo another emergency vehicle was stolen overnight Friday April 8 or Saturday April 9. In that case the Interlakes Volunteer Fire Department Hall 3 at Bridge Lake was broken into and a first responder medical truck was taken.

