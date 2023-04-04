The Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team was among police on scene at W. J. Mouat Secondary in Abbotsford on Tuesday afternoon (April 4) following a report - proved to be false – of an active shooter. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Report of active shooter at Abbotsford high school turns out to be false, say police

Call came in from W.J. Mouat Secondary; all on-duty officers race to scene

Reports of an active shooter at an Abbotsford school on Tuesday afternoon (April 4) turned out to be false, according to police.

Police were called to W.J. Mouat Secondary just off Trethewey Street at about 12:15 p.m., resulting in every on-duty officer speeding to the scene, said Sgt. Paul Walker, media relations officer with the Abbotsford Police Department (APD).

Walker said no shooter was located nor were any shots reported by people on scene at the school. Only a few officers remained on scene as of 2:15 p.m.

He said the incident began when police received a call from a staff member at the school who received information from a student about a possible shooter in the school.

Both W.J. Mouat and the nearby Howe middle school were placed on lockdown, as police combed the school room for room for any sign of an individual with a gun.

The lockdown was then lifted and was followed by a “shelter in place,” which was also lifted. Students will be dismissed at their regular time.

Walker said other agencies that assisted on scene included the Mission RCMP and the Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team.

He said police are continuing to investigate to determine the exact circumstances that led to the staff member being notified. The results of that will determine whether any further action needs to be taken, Walker said.

