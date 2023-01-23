Retail-robbery suspect wanted by Surrey RCMP arrested in Regina, police say

Jaden Kahnapace-Newton took off while awaiting trial on 14 charges stemming from three robberies

A man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for robbery and other offences, including forcible confinement, has been arrested in Saskatchewan, Surrey RCMP say.

Police say Jaden Kahnapace-Newton remains in custody in Regina while the Surrey RCMP Robbery Unit is “actively liaising” with Crown Counsel.

In September, Kahnapace-Newton was released from custody while awaiting trial on 14 charges stemming from three robberies that took place nearly a year earlier, in October 2021.

“He was released by a judge on strict conditions, which included electronic monitoring, by an ankle bracelet,” according to a Surrey RCMP news release.

The warrant was issued Dec. 1 for the arrest of Kahnapace-Newton, who allegedly “tampered with or removed his electronic monitoring device and fled,” say police.

In 2021, three police forces in the Lower Mainland undertook a joint investigation that resulted in Kahnapace-Newton and another man being charged after a series of robberies.

Last January, Surrey RCMP said that between Oct. 2 and Oct. 11, 2021, robberies, believed to be linked to each other, took place in Surrey, Langley and Abbotsford – at a cell-phone store in the 16000-block of 24 Avenue in Surrey on Oct. 2; at another cell-phone store in the 20100-block of 88 Avenue in Langley on Oct. 10, and at a pharmacy in the 3600-block of Townline Road in Abbotsford on Oct. 11.

At the time, Kahnapace-Newton, then 21, of Calgary, was charged with three counts of robbery, three counts of forcible confinement, three counts of breach of release order, trafficking property obtained by a crime, and possession of property obtained by crime.

With files from Tom Zillich



