Jaden Kahnapace-Newton in photo submitted by Surrey RCMP.

Jaden Kahnapace-Newton in photo submitted by Surrey RCMP.

CRIME

Retail-robbery suspect wanted by Surrey RCMP arrested in Regina, police say

Jaden Kahnapace-Newton took off while awaiting trial on 14 charges stemming from three robberies

A man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for robbery and other offences, including forcible confinement, has been arrested in Saskatchewan, Surrey RCMP say.

Police say Jaden Kahnapace-Newton remains in custody in Regina while the Surrey RCMP Robbery Unit is “actively liaising” with Crown Counsel.

In September, Kahnapace-Newton was released from custody while awaiting trial on 14 charges stemming from three robberies that took place nearly a year earlier, in October 2021.

“He was released by a judge on strict conditions, which included electronic monitoring, by an ankle bracelet,” according to a Surrey RCMP news release.

The warrant was issued Dec. 1 for the arrest of Kahnapace-Newton, who allegedly “tampered with or removed his electronic monitoring device and fled,” say police.

• RELATED: Charges laid after series of robberies in Surrey, Langley, Abbotsford.

In 2021, three police forces in the Lower Mainland undertook a joint investigation that resulted in Kahnapace-Newton and another man being charged after a series of robberies.

Last January, Surrey RCMP said that between Oct. 2 and Oct. 11, 2021, robberies, believed to be linked to each other, took place in Surrey, Langley and Abbotsford – at a cell-phone store in the 16000-block of 24 Avenue in Surrey on Oct. 2; at another cell-phone store in the 20100-block of 88 Avenue in Langley on Oct. 10, and at a pharmacy in the 3600-block of Townline Road in Abbotsford on Oct. 11.

At the time, Kahnapace-Newton, then 21, of Calgary, was charged with three counts of robbery, three counts of forcible confinement, three counts of breach of release order, trafficking property obtained by a crime, and possession of property obtained by crime.

With files from Tom Zillich


beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

Surrey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Bruce, there he goes: Struggling Canucks fire head coach Boudreau, hire Tocchet

Just Posted

Jaden Kahnapace-Newton in photo submitted by Surrey RCMP.
Retail-robbery suspect wanted by Surrey RCMP arrested in Regina, police say

Surrey school district building (File photo)
Anti-racism action plan to be rolled out in Surrey school district

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
‘Panjabi Garden’ celebrates language and Gurmukhi script in new Surrey Art Gallery show

Team Turris won the BCHL's 3-on-3 all-star game with the help of Surrey Eagles goaltender Eli Pulver (right) and forward Jake Bongo (bottom row, second from left), on the all-Mainland Division team. (Photo: Island Images Photography/bchl.ca)
Surrey Eagles’ 2 all-stars shine in BCHL’s special weekend on outdoor rink in Penticton