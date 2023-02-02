People skate on the Rideau Canal Skateway on Saturday, March 5, 2022. Canada’s largest skating rink has officially broken it’s record for the latest opening date - but it hasn’t opened yet. The National Capital Commission announced on social media today that the last time the canal opened this late was Feb. 2, 2002, but as the years have progressed the seasons have gotten shorter. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

People skate on the Rideau Canal Skateway on Saturday, March 5, 2022. Canada’s largest skating rink has officially broken it’s record for the latest opening date - but it hasn’t opened yet. The National Capital Commission announced on social media today that the last time the canal opened this late was Feb. 2, 2002, but as the years have progressed the seasons have gotten shorter. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Rideau Canal, world’s largest skating rink, set to have latest opening date on record

Weather turning colder, but has been too mild this year to build safe ice

The world’s largest naturally frozen skating rink still hasn’t opened as an Ottawa winter festival gets underway, putting the Rideau Canal Skateway on track to have its latest opening date on record.

The National Capital Commission said on social media today that the last time the canal opened this late was Feb. 2, 2002, but skating seasons have generally gotten shorter in recent years.

The NCC says that until now, the weather has been too mild this year to build safe ice.

It says that crews are taking advantage of cold weather this week to get the canal open.

But that won’t happen in time for the start of the city’s annual Winterlude festival, which is taking place from Saturday until Feb. 20.

The internationally renowned skateway, which is designated as a UNESCO World Heritage site, draws tourists from all corners of the country to the nation’s capital every winter.

RELATED: Climate change causing more frequent warm winter temperatures: extreme weather expert

Climate change

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Bear spray used during fight at Guildford gas station, Surrey RCMP say
Next story
Maple Ridge vet volunteers to help animal fire victims

Just Posted

Semiahmoo First Nation drummers shared music and knowledge in a reconciliation ceremony at Semiahmoo Secondary on May 30, 2022. (File photo - Surrey Schools)
Low graduation rates for Indigenous students in Surrey point to failures of government systems

A woman performs a traditional Chinese dance routine during Precious Blood church’s Lunar New Year Festival Jan. 28. (Photo submitted: Mable Ho)
More than 800 attend Lunar New Year celebration in Cloverdale

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
Surrey chorus quartets sing ‘Valentine-0-grams’ Feb. 14 to raise money ahead of Saskatoon trip

The Pride flag will fly in Surrey during the month of June. (Lillen/Pixabay)
For first time, Pride flag to fly at Surrey City Hall during month of June

Pop-up banner image