Road closed after crash knocks down hydro pole in Surrey

Police have closed 64th Avenue from 152nd Street to 146th Street

Police closed 64th Avenue from 152nd Street to 146th Street Tuesday morning after a vehicle knocked down a hydro pole.

Surrey RCMP stated in a release Tuesday (March 21) that around 6 a.m. a commercial vehicle appears to have struck a live hydro pole, which resulted in downed power lines. Police have asked motorists to avoid the area.

Police do not believe alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.

The Surrey RCMP asks anyone in the area between 6:10 a.m. to 6:25 a.m. with information or dash cam footage to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit solvecrime.ca.


auto accidentSurrey

