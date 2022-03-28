Roadwork on Highway 99 in South Surrey

Motorists along Highway 99 in South Surrey are being reminded to obey signs and watch for roadside workers this week, as crews tackle shoulder-maintenance.
A notice distributed by Mainroad Contracting Monday (March 28) advises that the southbound slow lane will be closed from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily between 24 Avenue and Beach Road, through Wednesday (March 30).
“Please show respect for all roadside crews – Slow down,” the notice states.
tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters