Southbound motorists are being asked to slow down on Highway 99 this week, as crews work on shoulder maintenance between 24 Avenue and Beach Road. (Google Streetview image)

Roadwork on Highway 99 in South Surrey

Southbound lane closure in effect through March 30: Mainroad

Motorists along Highway 99 in South Surrey are being reminded to obey signs and watch for roadside workers this week, as crews tackle shoulder-maintenance.

READ ALSO: Surrey council to consider $6M in road paving packages

A notice distributed by Mainroad Contracting Monday (March 28) advises that the southbound slow lane will be closed from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily between 24 Avenue and Beach Road, through Wednesday (March 30).

“Please show respect for all roadside crews – Slow down,” the notice states.


