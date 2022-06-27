Rochelle Prasad, Surrey Connect council candidate. (Submitted photo)

Rochelle Prasad, Surrey Connect council candidate. (Submitted photo)

Rochelle Prasad Surrey Connect’s latest candidate for councillor

If elected, Prasad says, she intends to be a ‘champion for marginalized voices’

Newton resident Rochelle Prasad is running for a councillor’s seat under the Surrey Connect banner in the Oct. 15 civic election.

She’s joining Brenda Locke (currently a councillor, and mayoral candidate), Jack Hundial (seeking re-election as a councillor), and councillor candidates Ramona Kaptyn, Sebastian Sajda and Pardeep Kooner.

If elected, Prasad says, she intends to be a “champion for marginalized voices.”

Locke introduced Prasad as the latest addition to the slate at Sullivan Hall on Sunday. According to a Surrey Connect press release, Prasad is the founder and “retired” CEO of SPARK Foundation, a not-for-profit organization offering “life education” workshops, camps and community programs to youth throughout Canada.

Prasad received the Princess Diana Award 2020, Canada 150 award in leadership, Surrey Board of Trade Top 25 Under 25 2018, the Governor General Sovereignty Award, and authored a book entitled “Because We Can.” She also has a degree in political science from Simon Fraser University.


