Ronald McDonald House to ban unvaccinated families, visitors; alternate housing to be found

Organization provides a place to stay and other supports for families with sick children

Ronald McDonald House will find “alternate accommodation agreements” for families that do not adhere to its new COVID-19 vaccination policy.

In an email Wednesday (Jan. 12), the organization confirmed that the mandate would come into effect on Monday. A grace period will extend until Jan. 31 for families already staying in the house or family room, at which point they will need to leave if they do not have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The mandate also applies to staff, volunteers and visitors.

According to RMH, the board of directors made the decision to “ensure we continue to meet the highest standards of health and safety and protect the vulnerable population we serve.”

There are two locations in B.C., one in Vancouver and the other in Surrey. The organization provides a place to stay and other supports for families with sick children being treated in the Lower Mainland.

