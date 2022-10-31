Shredding fundraiser signs for the Rotary Club of South Surrey have been missing for a month now. (Contributed photo)

Shredding fundraiser signs for the Rotary Club of South Surrey have been missing for a month now. (Contributed photo)

Rotary Club of South Surrey looking for missing fundraiser signs

The signs are used to promote their fundraising events for community and international projects

Lawn signs that were recently purchased by South Surrey’s Rotary Club have gone missing, and the organization’s members are asking anyone with information to come forward.

The Rotary Club ran one of its regular fundraising events on Saturday, Oct. 29 in Ocean Park, offering “safe and secure on-site shredding,” available by donation to the organization, reads the poster for the event.

All of the funds raised from their shredding events are invested in Rotary’s local and international projects, the club states.

In order to promote the event, Rotary purchased lawn signs that they placed around South Surrey and White Rock a month ago, but within the first week, they started to go missing, one by one.

“Perhaps a sign was inadvertently placed on city or private property and subsequently picked up by city (White Rock or Surrey) staff or a member of our community.

“We respectfully ask for these signs to be returned so they can be used again and updated with the future date,” the Rotary club said in a statement.

So far, Rotary members have reached out to the city of White Rock.

“One or two might be retrieved from them but there are still quite a few missing… they cost us a lot of money,” Deirdre O’Ruairc told Peace Arch News.

Anyone with information about the missing signs is asked to contact the club at 604-803-0773. Members are happy to come and retrieve the signs.

