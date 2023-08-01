‘Rotting’ derelict South Surrey home to be demolished by city

Neighbour has witnessed youth going inside the home to explore

A South Surrey home on 132 Street and 15A Avenue is being planned for demolition, as the inside is infested with mould, with some neighbours saying it is posing a health risk. (Contributed photos)

A derelict home in South Surrey that has been sitting vacant for several months is causing concern for some neighbours of the property who fear it poses a health risk.

“If I could beam myself out of here, I would,” said Sharon Darlington, who lives next door to the home located at 132 Street and 15A Avenue.

She claims the home is “rotting and creating a terrible odor that is sickening.”

Darlington told Peace Arch News that she has asthma and living next to the home has made it much more difficult for her to breathe when she’s outside. In summer, when most enjoy time outdoors, Darlington feels she does not have the same luxury.

“There is no back door on the home and what is truly worrisome, kids are going inside to explore,” Darlington said.

“The ceilings are caving in, someone could get so hurt by being in there at the wrong time.”

Photos sent by Darlington show what appears to be black mould on the walls inside the home, as well as clothing piled on the floor, garbage bags and more.

The property, which was previously listed for sale with the building noted as having “no value,” at a price of $1,699,900, is no longer on Katronis Real Estate’s website.

In an emailed statement to PAN, the City of Surrey noted that its legal team is in the process of getting a demolition order for the house.

“The City is also in contact with a hazardous building material consultant that will assess the state of the residence in order to resolve this situation safely and effectively,” the statement attributed to the corporate services department reads.

