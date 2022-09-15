Surrey City Hall, pictured in April 2021. (File photo: Lauren Collins)

Surrey City Hall, pictured in April 2021. (File photo: Lauren Collins)

‘Royal purple’ lights for Surrey City Hall, closed Monday to mourn Queen Elizabeth II

Public libraries also closed, but rec centres will remain open and waste collection will happen

Surrey City Hall will be lit in “royal purple” Monday (Sept. 19) when doors will be closed for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

The national day of mourning also means the closure of Surrey’s public libraries, but the city says recreation centres and pools will remain open with regular hours.

Each of Surrey’s town centre’s will have a day camp open Monday for families who require childcare help. Waste collection will continue as normal that day.

A book of condolences is available for the public to sign in Surrey City Hall atrium until 8 p.m. tonight (Thursday) and also Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Meantime, Surrey City Council approved the appointment of six new bylaw officers during a council meeting on Thursday, Sept. 15, including four designated as Community Patrol Officers.

“The City of Surrey employs 65 bylaw officers, and their roles range from Community Patrol Officer, By-law Services Officer, By-law Enforcement Officer and Animal Services Officer,” says a news release from city hall.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Prime Minister says Monday will be federal holiday to mark Queen’s state funeral
Next story
22-year-old charged with impaired driving in 2021 deaths of UBC students

Just Posted

Representatives Translink, Downtown Surrey BIA, Surrey’s mayor, PCI Developments cut the ribbon to officially open King George Hub (Photo by: Anna Burns) Representatives from TransLink, Downtown Surrey BIA, PCI Developments and Surrey Mayor Doug MCallum cut the ribbon to officially open King George Hub Thursday (Sept. 15). (Photo by: Anna Burns)
King George Hub officially opens in Surrey City Centre

Kwantlen Polytechnic University in Cloverdale will host three all-candidates meetings ahead of the upcoming municipal election on Oct. 15, 2022. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Three all-candidates meetings finalized for Cloverdale

The City of Surrey officially marked the opening of new pickleball courts at Crescent Park Thursday. (City of Surrey photo)
Crescent Park pickleball courts now open in South Surrey

As of this morning (Sept. 15) the Flood Falls Trail wildfire is being held and is no longer considered a fire of note, according to BC Wildfire Service. (Lorraine Rafuse/Facebook)
Flood Falls Trail wildfire no longer out of control according to BC Wildfire Service