Search for missing B.C. children at centre of Amber Alert enters Day 3

The Amber Alert for two missing children as well as their mother and two men is entering into its third day as investigators focus on the Kamloops region.

Aurora Bolton (8) and Joshuah Bolton (10), were reported missing by their father to Surrey RCMP on July 17, after their mother, Verity Bolton, failed to return them back to him.

In a release on Thursday, Surrey RCMP revealed surveillance footage showing just Verity outside a grocery store in Kamloops on July 15. She was wearing all black, including a hat and sunglasses.

A few hours later in a press conference, Surrey RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Vanessa Munn confirmed Verity, Aurora, and Joshuah are travelling with Verity’s dad, Robert Bolton, 74 and her boyfriend, Abraxas Glazov, 53.

The two children were last seen on Friday, July 7 travelling through the Merritt area, but a specific location is unknown.

As of Friday morning, the Kelowna RCMP believe the two children, their mother, and the two other men are living off the grid in the Kamloops area.

Black Press also reached out to both Kamloops and Merritt RCMP Friday morning.

All five of them are travelling with a dark blue Dodge Ram 2500 (B.C. licence plate SJ2708) hauling a large white bumper pull horse/utility trailer. It is also believed they have an additional large travel trailer.

Anyone who sees the group is asked to call 911 immediately.

The children’s family is asking for privacy at this time, but provided the RCMP with a statement:

“Our family would like to thank the RCMP for their ceaseless efforts as well as the public, who are sharing the AMBER Alert and have been calling in with tips. Our entire family is devastated by recent events. We ask everyone if they could continue to be vigilant in looking for Josh and Aurora, who we miss greatly and hope they will be returned home safe very soon.”

