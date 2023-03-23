Search for Surrey teen missing since March 2 now being treated as a recovery: Delta police

Joseph Chen, 14, was last seen on CCTV walking on the Alex Fraser Bridge the afternoon of March 2

WARNING: This story may cause distress for readers.

Tragically, a search for a missing teen has now turned into a recovery, according to Delta police.

Joseph Chen, 14, was reported missing to Surrey RCMP on March 2 after failing to return home from Holy Cross School. The RCMP investigation found Chen had taken transit to Annacis Island and was last seen walking on the east sidewalk of the Alex Fraser Bridge.

Based on that information, the Delta Police Department took over the investigation and issued a public appeal on March 9, asking anyone who may have seen Chen or who has dash-cam footage taken between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m. the afternoon he went missing to contact them.

Despite the police investigation — which remains ongoing — as well as help from local search-and-rescue to comb the area around the bridge, Chen has not been located.

Police say available video evidence places the teen on the Alex Fraser Bridge the day he was last seen.

“While our investigators remain open to all avenues of potential information from the public on Joseph’s location, the police focus is now one of recovery,” a statement on Thursday (March 23) reads.

If you feel like you are in crisis or are considering suicide, please call the Crisis Centre BC suicide hotline at 1-800-784-2433.

Other resources include: Canada Suicide Prevention Service at Toll free: 1-833-456-4566. You can also text 45645 or visit the online chat service at crisisservicescanada.ca.



