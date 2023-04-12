Police and paramedics load a man into an ambulance in Surrey Tuesday (April 11) after he was stabbed on a Coast Mountain bus in the 9900-block of King George Boulevard at about 9:30 p.m. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Police and paramedics load a man into an ambulance in Surrey Tuesday (April 11) after he was stabbed on a Coast Mountain bus in the 9900-block of King George Boulevard at about 9:30 p.m. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Second stabbing in as many weeks on Surrey transit bus

Man critically injured during attack on a bus not far from King George skytrain station

RCMP in Surre say a man has life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed while aboard a transit bus in the city.

Police say it happened just before 9:30 Tuesday night.

Investigators say the victim and his attacker had some sort of altercation while on the bus, not far from the King George SkyTrain station.

Police are still seeking witnesses but say it appears the stabbing is not related to Metro Vancouver’s ongoing gang conflict.

No arrests have been made.

The attack is the second similar stabbing in as many weeks aboard a transit bus in Surrey, although the first victim, whose throat was slashed on April 1, is now recovering at home.

READ MORE: Victim of alleged terrorist attack on Surrey bus had no idea of motive: brother-in-law

READ MORE: Person stabbed at New Westminster SkyTrain station, police looking for 3 suspects

BC TransitPoliceSurrey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Survivor of fatal Downtown Eastside hotel fire files proposed class-action lawsuit
Next story
‘I’m still not comfortable with it’: Orange Shirt Day founder reflects on decade of reconciliation work

Just Posted

Christine Whonnock. (RCMP photo)
Surrey Mounties searching for missing woman

Police and paramedics load a man into an ambulance in Surrey Tuesday (April 11) after he was stabbed on a Coast Mountain bus in the 9900-block of King George Boulevard at about 9:30 p.m. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Second stabbing in as many weeks on Surrey transit bus

Faster bus service to White Rock is among current TransLink priorities, according to the authority’s vice president of transportation policy and planning. (File photo)
Faster connections to White Rock part of TransLink planning

(File Photo: Anna Burns)
Violent sex offender wanted nation-wide arrested in Surrey