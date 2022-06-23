A second Vernon nurse has been disciplined by the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives for discriminatory and derogatory comments in a First Nations community. (Pixabay photo)

A second Vernon nurse has been disciplined by the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives for discriminatory and derogatory comments in a First Nations community. (Pixabay photo)

Second Vernon nurse suspended

B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives and nurse agree to five-month suspension

Derogatory comments in a First Nations workplace has resulted in discipline against a Vernon nurse.

An inquiry committee approved a consent agreement June 21 between the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives and Barbara Liesch to address practice issues that happened from March to June 2021 in a First Nations community.

Liesch made two discriminatory and derogatory comments in the workplace, one about a BIPOC coworker’s hair, and one about sterilization of First Nations women.

She was asked to complete six remedial courses but had not begun the course work more than seven weeks after she was asked.

Liesch voluntarily agreed to a five-week suspension for her discriminatory and derogatory comments, a six-month limit prohibiting her from being in a supervisory position, and a four-month workplace mentorship focused on communication, remedial education on anti-racism and sensitivity training.

“The Inquiry Committee is satisfied that the terms will protect the public,” said a news release on the BCCNM website.

Another Vernon nurse had his registration suspended for six months by the BCCNM earlier in June. In that case the nurse

was suspended for issues relating to accessing medical records of individuals with whom the nurse had no professional

relationship or reason to access their files; not documenting all client interactions; not working scheduled hours; and

displaying disrespectful behaviour toward colleagues.

READ MORE: Vernon nurse agrees to six-month registration suspension

READ MORE: Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP seek missing woman


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

nurseVernon

Previous story
Trust in social systems ‘destroyed’: Victim of fraudulent Kelowna social worker
Next story
Canadians are experiencing more aggression from the public while on the job: survey

Just Posted

The 319 is the busiest bus route south of the Fraser River, TransLink’s CEO says. (File photo: Lauren Collins)
TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn indicates more elbow space on the way for bus riders in Surrey, Delta

The Surrey Amateur Radio Communications / Surrey Emergency Program Amateur Radio team during Field Day in 2019. This year’s Field Day, also known as ham radio’s open house, happens Saturday, June 25. (Photo: SARC Facebook)
Surrey’s ham operators put their emergency communication skills to the test Saturday

Burns Bog is the largest raised peat bog and the largest undeveloped urban land mass on the west coast of the Americas. (Black Press Media file photo)
Burns Bog Conservation Society looking to attract younger members after AGM

Clayton Elementary’s two-room schoolhouse was built in 1921 and is still in use. The school is closing at the end of June and all staff and all returning students will start at the newly-constructed Regent Road Elementary School just up the street in September. (Image via surreyschools.ca)
Students from Clayton Elementary to move to newly constructed Regent Road