Another wildfire has been discovered near Chehalis Lake north of Harrison Hot Springs.

The B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS) indicates a two-hectare wildfire on the south end of Chehalis Lake, discovered on Sunday afternoon.

The wildfire appears to be human caused and is out of control as of early Sunday evening.

There are 376 active wildfires throughout B.C.

