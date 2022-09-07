Self-Advocates of Semiahmoo to host all-candidates mixer Sept. 17

Afternoon event at UNITI in South Surrey is open to all

Self-Advocates of Semiahmoo (SAS) will host an all-candidates mixer from 3-4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 at UNITI in South Surrey. (Contributed image)

Self-Advocates of Semiahmoo is offering Surrey residents a chance to meet the candidates who want their votes in the upcoming civic election – both those who are seeking the mayor’s seat and those running for city councillor.

SAS will host an afternoon pre-election mixer in South Surrey, Saturday, Sept. 17 at UNITI, 15306 24 Ave.

The event will offer candidates the opportunity to “share about themselves in an equal capacity,” notes a release issued by SAS on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

“SAS is an independent organization of adults with diversabilities, working to make change through positive relationships in the community, “the release continues.

“The upcoming mixer is intended as “an accessible and inclusive event, where everyone gets a chance to meet the candidates … and to learn about their campaigns.”

As of Wednesday, mayoral candidates Gordie Hogg, Jinny Sims and Amrit Birring had confirmed their attendance, as had a number of council candidates.

Each participating candidate will be invited to share their platform on four topics chosen by SAS. They will be asked to speak about housing, transportation, jobs and community as they pertain to all residents, not solely with a focus on disability.

There will be no formal Q&A period afterward, but there will be time to speak to the candidates during a reception. The event will begin at 3 p.m. and is scheduled to run until 4:30 p.m.

“Having done this event at every government level, SAS is aware of the impact this event has on the organization and community,” explains the release.

“It has been an important event, where SAS members are able to connect directly with hopeful candidates towards learning more about their goals in office and to share who they are as an organization and their hopes for the community.”

This event is open to the public, with priority given to those who have RSVP’d to SAS@uniti4all.com

SAS asks that respectful and supportive language is used both at the event and online.



