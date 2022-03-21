Seller on Facebook Marketplace allegedly points gun at unhappy buyer in Abbotsford

When pair met in person in public location, the buyer wanted his money back

A gun was found in the vehicle of a driver who had allegedly pointed it when the buyer of some items on Facebook Marketplace was unhappy with the sale. (Photo: Abbotsford Police Department)

A man who was unhappy with the items he purchased through a Facebook Marketplace listing allegedly had a gun pulled on him by the seller on Friday (March 18) in Abbotsford.

Const. Paul Walker, media officer with the Abbotsford Police Department (APD), said the incident took place at about 6:15 p.m. in the 33500 block of Marshall Road.

Walker said a man had purchased some collectibles online from the seller earlier in the day, but after paying for them, realized some of them weren’t authentic.

He said when the two met in person to complete the exchange of the items, the buyer confronted the seller and requested his money back.

ALSO SEE: Man found with loaded gun after street robbery in Abbotsford

The seller then went to his vehicle, got out a gun, pointed it at the buyer and threatened him, Walker said. He then drove away.

Walker said police a short time later located the vehicle in the area of Fraser Highway and Bradner Road, and the man was “driving dangerously.”

Officers stopped the car and arrested the driver at gunpoint. He was taken into custody without further incident, Walker said.

He said a search of the vehicle turned up a gun within reach of the driver.

Donald Fraser Martin, 23, has been charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, dangerous driving, and occupying a vehicle knowing a firearm is present.

ALSO SEE: Abbotsford man who had 8 charges dropped in 2018 now faces 7 weapon charges

He has been released from custody on a series of court-ordered conditions.

“This incident covers a host of public safety issues, including pointing a firearm, uttering threats and driving dangerously, all within the early evening on the busy streets of Abbotsford. We’re committed to locating and bringing these offenders before the courts,” said Staff Sgt. Mark Jordan.



vhopes@abbynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

crimePolice