Semiahmoo First Nation members take part in Pulling Together Canoe Journey

Members of Semiahmoo First Nation participate in the Pulling Together Canoe Journey, which is being held this week in the Okanagan. (Kelly Sinoski photo)Members of Semiahmoo First Nation participate in the Pulling Together Canoe Journey, which is being held this week in the Okanagan. (Kelly Sinoski photo)
Members of Semiahmoo First Nation participate in the Pulling Together Canoe Journey, which is being held this week in the Okanagan. (Kelly Sinoski photo)Members of Semiahmoo First Nation participate in the Pulling Together Canoe Journey, which is being held this week in the Okanagan. (Kelly Sinoski photo)
Members of Semiahmoo First Nation participate in the Pulling Together Canoe Journey, which is being held this week in the Okanagan. (Kelly Sinoski photo)Members of Semiahmoo First Nation participate in the Pulling Together Canoe Journey, which is being held this week in the Okanagan. (Kelly Sinoski photo)
Members of Semiahmoo First Nation participate in the Pulling Together Canoe Journey, which is being held this week in the Okanagan. (Kelly Sinoski photo)Members of Semiahmoo First Nation participate in the Pulling Together Canoe Journey, which is being held this week in the Okanagan. (Kelly Sinoski photo)

More than 400 participants – led by Indigenous people from across the province, including members of Semiahmoo First Nation – dipped their paddles in the Shuswap River earlier this week, to begin the eight-day Pulling Together Canoe Journey.

The journey – now in its 20th year – was hosted by the Splatsin, Cstélnec (Adams Lake), Simpcw, and Tsq’escenemc (Canim Lake) First Nations, in co-operation with Tk’emlúps te Secwe̓pemc, began on Tuesday, July 12, when participants entered the river at Belvidere Park in Enderby.

The journey also includes stops at Grindrod Park, Mara Lake, Pierre’s Point and Blind Bay on Shuswap Lake, before wrapping up at Green Lake, which is a traditional summer gathering place for the Secwe̓pemc people, on July 20.

The Pulling Together event was created in 2001, and has seen Indigenous communities partner with community groups, police and both provincial and federal agencies. It was inspired by the 1997 Vision Quest Journey along B.C.’s West Coast, which saw Indigenous paddlers and RCMP members take part, visiting Indigenous communities along the way.

In 2015, the Pulling Together journey came to the Semiahmoo Peninsula, as that year’s eight-day, 100-km event ended with a trip through Semiahmoo Bay and into SFN land. SFN had three canoes take part in that year’s journey.


editorial@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

First NationsShuswap

Previous story
B.C. man facing charges for collision that killed 23-month-old child
Next story
Administrative error results in misidentification of remains at Castlegar cemetery

Just Posted

Police, bystanders at scene of car fire in Newton after man was shot in the 8200-block of 128 Street. (Submitted photo)
Man acquitted in Air India bombing reportedly shot dead in Surrey, suspect car ablaze

White Rock firefighters battle a fire in a residential-commercial building on Marine Drive and Stayte Road Wednesday afternoon. (Photo courtesy White Rock Fire Rescue)
Structure fire on White Rock’s Marine Drive displaces residents

The Canadian Forces’ Snowbirds perfomed a quick flyover above Semiahmoo Bay last summer. (Nick Greenizan photo)
Sea Fest, Snowbirds, concerts highlight summer events in White Rock, South Surrey

The Fraser Valley Music Awards will be presented July 21 in Abbotsford. (Claudia Wyler Photography file photo)
36 nominees announced for Fraser Valley Music Awards