Semiahmoo Peninsula MLAs gain ‘shadow minister’ portfolios

Elenore Sturko, BC Liberal MLA for Surrey South, is now Shadow Minister for Mental Health and Addictions, as well as continuing as education critic. (File photo)

Trevor Halford and Elenore Sturko given more scope to criticize B.C. government

Semiahmoo Peninsula MLAs Trevor Halford (Surrey-White Rock) and Elenore Sturko (Surrey South) have been assigned major shadow minister responsibilities in BC Liberal leader Kevin Falcon’s shadow cabinet.

Following on NDP premier David Eby’s announcement of an enlarged cabinet last week, Halford’s new portfolios were announced on Thursday.

Halford is now Shadow Minister for Transportation and Infrastructure, ICBC and Affordability, while Sturko, continuing as education critic, is Shadow Minister of for Mental Health and Addictions.

The vacationing Sturko, who ran as MLA on extended leave from her job as an RCMP staff sergeant, issued a statement on her new portfolio through the B.C. Liberal Caucus.

“When I first decided to run for politics earlier this year, a key motivation for me has been the desire to help solve the deadly addictions crisis in B.C., and so I am honoured to take on responsibility for the mental health and addictions portfolio,” she said.

“From my work on the frontlines of the toxic drug crisis, supporting people in their moments of need, I hope to bring that experience and urgency to the file.”

Halford, formerly critic for mental health and addictions and TransLink, said he’s “honoured” by the additional opportunity to “work hard to keep the NDP accountable to B.C. residents.”

“They have a premier who continues to over-promise and under-deliver,” he said. “As a government they’ve been focused on making announcements but delivering very little, and that’s very disappointing.”

Lack of affordability is one of the biggest problems facing B.C., he added.

“The government has campaigned on making life more affordable and better for British Columbians, but people are struggling – being forced to choose between putting gas in their cars, buying groceries for their families or paying their mortgages.”

Halford also pointed to the government’s “decade-long delay in providing a Massey Tunnel replacement” after cancelling the bridge project initiated by the Liberals.

“It’s failed to keep up with the growth in South Surrey,” he said, adding that while there has also been little or no increase in transit service on the Peninsula generally, rapidly expanding neighbourhoods such as Grandview and Douglas are without any kind of service at all.

Halford also criticized what he termed “increasing politicization” by the NDP of the awarding of infrastructure contracts throughout B.C. as something deserving closer scrutiny.

And he added that “a lot of questions need to be asked about what is going on at ICBC,” noting that cases are coming to light of people being seriously injured who are “not getting proper care or support” from the corporation.



