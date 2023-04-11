The Vancouver Police Department arrested Darren Thomey, 34, after a senior was randomly assaulted on Granville Street April 10. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The Vancouver Police Department arrested Darren Thomey, 34, after a senior was randomly assaulted on Granville Street April 10. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Senior bitten by stranger in random downtown Vancouver assault: police

70-year-old told VPD they were knocked to the ground, kicked and bitten

A 70-year-old man was rushed to hospital Monday afternoon (April 10) after he was assaulted by a stranger while walking through downtown Vancouver.

The Vancouver Police Department says the senior was walking near Granville and Smithe streets, less than a block from his home, shortly after noon when someone knocked him to the ground. Investigators say they believev the 70-year-old was kicked, bitten and threatened by the stranger.

The senior was able to borrow a phone to call 911 and he was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Police quickly identified a suspect nearby and arrested him. Darren Thomey, 34, has since been charged with one count of assault.

READ ALSO: Union for 911 operators in RCMP calls for recruitment plan to address staff shortages

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

assaultcrimeVancouver Police

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Person stabbed at New Westminster SkyTrain station, police looking for 3 suspects
Next story
Survivor of fatal Downtown Eastside hotel fire files proposed class-action lawsuit

Just Posted

(File Photo: Anna Burns)
Violent sex offender wanted nation-wide arrested in Surrey

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke and B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth. (File photos)
Surrey mayor stands by statements as rivals accuse her of issuing ‘false press release’

Cloverdale’s U18 A1 Colts celebrate after winning a bronze medal at the provincial championships in Salmon Arm in late March. (Photo submitted: Brien Gemmel)
Bronze shines bright for Cloverdale Colts

TEASER PHOTO
Surrey Eagles look to avoid Bulldogs’ bite in second-round matchup starting Friday