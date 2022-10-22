Serious car accident involving a stolen car closes roads in Surrey on Friday (Oct. 21) afternoon

The intersection of 108 Ave and 132 St was closed for hours while police investigated

The crash happened at around noon on Friday (Oct. 21) afternoon (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

A serious car accident on Friday afternoon (Oct. 21) closed down the intersection of 13200-block and 108 Ave for hours.

According to Surrey RCMP, a stolen Mercedes sedan collided with another vehicle before the Mercedes stuck and wrapped around a traffic signal pole. Two people were transported to the hospital with injuries. The RCMP’s Air 1 helicopter was tracking the stolen Mercedes at the time of the crash.

The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) and Surrey RCMP are investigating the crash.

The roads were closed in all directions before reopening at around 5:30 p.m. on Friday evening.



anna.burns@surreynowleader.com

auto accidentSurrey