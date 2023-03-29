Mounties are asking the public for help after two vehicles were involved in a serious collision at the intersection of 176th Street and 80th Avenue (pictured) on March 20 at about 3:30 p.m. (Image via Google Maps)

Mounties are asking the public for help after two vehicles were involved in a serious collision at the intersection of 176th Street and 80th Avenue (pictured) on March 20 at about 3:30 p.m. (Image via Google Maps)

Serious Cloverdale crash sparks request for dashcam footage

Mounties appealing to public for help

Surrey Mounties are asking the public for help after two vehicles were involved in a serious collision.

Mounties are asking the public for dash cam footage or for eyewitnesses to come forward.

The crash occurred at the intersection of 176th Street and 80th Avenue on March 20 at about 3:30 p.m.

“Surrey RCMP responded to a report of a collision … where one of the occupants was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries,” Cst. Sarbjit Sangha, media relations officer for the Surrey RCMP, said in a press release. “The driver of the second vehicle stayed on scene and is cooperative.”

Sangha said the Criminal Collision Investigative Team is not handling the investigation.

“Investigators are canvassing for video and witnesses to the collision,” added Sangha. “Anyone with information, including dash camera footage, in the area of 176 Street and 80 Avenue between 3:20 pm to 3:50 pm is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote the file #2023-43271.”

Sangha said if anyone wants to make an anonymous report, they can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit solvecrime.ca.


