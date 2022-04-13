Police investigate a pedestrian-involved crash in Guildford on Wednesday, April 13. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Serious crash in Guildford sends pedestrian to hospital; dash-cam video sought by police

A serious collision in Guildford sent a pedestrian to hospital late Wednesday afternoon.

At around 5:20 p.m., Surrey RCMP responded to a report of a crash at the corner of 150 Street and 101 Avenue.

The pedestrian was transported to hospital with serious injuries, according to police, and the intersection was shut down during the investigation.

“The investigation is in the early stages and it is unknown how long the road closure will remain in effect,” said a news release sent at 6:22 p.m.

“Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash camera footage from the area at the time of the collision is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.”

