This two-storey house in Newton was fully engulfed by flames Monday, Sept. 19. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Serious injuries to one man after fire rips through home in Newton

The large fire appears to be accidental

A fire ripped through a residence in the area of 14800-block and 75A avenue Monday afternoon (Sept. 19).

Heavy smoke and fire could be seen when the crews arrived at around 4 p.m. The two-storey home was fully engulfed by flames.

The fire department called a second alarm to bring in additional firefighters.

Two men were located and transported to hospital. One had serious injuries, and the other minor.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it is not considered suspicious.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file 2022-142563.


