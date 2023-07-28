The morning after Chilliwack Fire crews fought a two-alarm blaze in motel-type apartment complex on Lewis Avenue on July 28, 2023. (Jennifer Feinberg/Chilliwack Progress)

The morning after Chilliwack Fire crews fought a two-alarm blaze in motel-type apartment complex on Lewis Avenue on July 28, 2023. (Jennifer Feinberg/Chilliwack Progress)

Several families displaced from 7-unit complex in Chilliwack after 2-alarm blaze

All residents evacuated from fire in motel style units, one treated for smoke inhalation

Several families were displaced overnight in Chilliwack after a fire broke out in a multi-unit complex on Lewis Avenue.

Residents were at home at the time the fire started, but all were able to evacuate safely.

It was a fully involved structure fire in a seven-unit complex at 45780 Lewis Avenue just after 11:30 p.m.

“With the fire well established fire crews called for a second alarm and worked quickly to perform an exterior attack on the fire, while securing a water supply to bring the fire under control,” said assistant fire chief Andrew Brown in a release.

Chilliwack Fire said 49 firefighters responded from Halls 1, 2, 4, 5 and 6, and on arrival there was heavy fire and black smoke venting from the rear of the complex.

Swift action by the crews prevented the fire from spreading to adjacent buildings.

“This fire is considered accidental and is under investigation.”

One occupant was assessed by BCEHS for minor smoke inhalation and firefighters rescued one pet during their building searches.

There were no firefighter injuries. Several families were displaced from their homes, and an effort is underway to collection household donations for those families.

Emergency Social Services personnel were on-scene to assist the displaced residents with accommodations for a few days.

RELATED: Lewis incident had flash bangs

Do you have something to add to this story, or a news tip? Email:
jennifer.feinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsCity of Chilliwackfire

 

The morning after Chilliwack Fire crews fought a two-alarm blaze in motel-type apartment complex on Lewis Avenue on July 28, 2023. (Jennifer Feinberg/Chilliwack Progress)

The morning after Chilliwack Fire crews fought a two-alarm blaze in motel-type apartment complex on Lewis Avenue on July 28, 2023. (Jennifer Feinberg/Chilliwack Progress)

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
RCMP looking into whether nearby car fire related to shooting in Richmond
Next story
Additional crews on the way as wildfire outside Kamloops continues to burn

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP say Verity Bolton may be in possession of a second vehicle, a green 1996 Mitsubishi Delica, with right-hand drive, as the Amber Alert for Joshuah (10) and Aurora Bolton (8) enters day nine. (Surrey RCMP)
Amber Alert: Surrey RCMP say Verity Bolton might have access to additional vehicle

teaser photo
Go-karts, carousel and larger roller rink coming to expanded Surrey amusement park

Leonard Krekic, 51, of White Rock has been charged with eight counts of sexual assault. It is alleged that the assaults happened while he was providing treatment as a massage therapist. (Surrey RCMP handout)
White Rock massage therapist charged with sexual assault of 8 victims

Delta city hall. (James Smith photo)
Tenant and rental stock protections adopted by Delta council