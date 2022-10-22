SFU Surrey is hosting a community open house this Thursday (Oct. 27)

Simon Fraser University’s Surrey campus is hosting an open house on Thursday (Oct. 27) and it wants the community to join in celebrating 20 years in the community.

The event starts at 4 p.m and goes until 8 p.m. at the campus at 13450 102 Ave, unit 250.

Stephen Dooley, the executive director for SFU Surrey, said the Surrey community has always been really important. “So this is a chance for us in the context of our anniversary to welcome the community in our spaces and learn about all the programming that we do,” he added.

Dooley said the open house will be fun and full of learning. There will be opportunities to learn about the different programs that SFU has to offer, take a tour of the campus, win prizes, and have popcorn. There will even be a chance to make some nitrogen ice cream.

Registration for the event is encouraged but not required. Those that register in advance will be eligible for some of the prizes. The grand prizes are a MacBook Air and an iPad. People can click here to register.

The schedule for the open house is as follows:

4 p.m.: Welcome

4:30 p.m.: Open house begins

Information sessions and campus tours

Faculty showcases

Faculty presentations

Entertainment and games

7:30 p.m.: Prize Draw

8 p.m.: Evening Wrap Up



