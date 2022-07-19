Shopping survey suggests most Surreyites would rather shop at a store than online

Two-thirds of 706 Surrey residents who responded to a Surrey Board of Trade survey on shopping indicate they would rather shop at a store than online.

The #SurreyStrong Shop Local Campaign’s shopper survey aims to help local retailers understand the priorities of Surrey shoppers “and how they can adapt their business to draw in more customers.

“The campaign builds on our work from the previous year with the main objective being to inspire the community to shop local,” said Anita Huberman, CEO of the board. “Shopping local helps create jobs, and contributes to investments in public infrastructure, and into the community.”

The survey revealed respondents preferred shopping at local businesses to support the local economy and consider it important to “give back” to the community.

While lower prices do tend to influence people’s decisions to shop online or outside of Surrey more than half of those who did the survey indicate they are willing to pay a premium to support local businesses.



