Shots fired during car chase in Surrey Sunday night, SUV found burning soon after

Police looking for dash cam footage from area of 68 Avenue between 152 and 151 streets

Police in Surrey are canvassing a neighbourhood in Newton this morning after shots were fired during a car chase in the 6800 block of 151 Street Sunday at about 8:30 p.m.

Surrey RCMP say the intial investigation revealed that a silver SUV was chasing a newer model black sedan. Police suspect the shots were fired from the black sedan.

Shortly after the initial call, Surrey RCMP say officers received a call about a vehicle fire in the 17100 block of 83 Avenue. The vehicle was a silver SUV and is believed to be the same one involved in the shooting incident.

Anyone with more information, including dash cam footage around the area of 68 Avenue between 152 and 151 streets, between the hours of 8:30 and 8:40 p.m., is asked to the call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, and asked to quote file number 2022-126823.

To make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS orsolvecrime.ca



crime