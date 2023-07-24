Firefighters inspect the site of a small wildfire in Dry Creek gully in Port Alberni Monday, July 17, 2023. (PORT ALBERNI FIRE DEPT. PHOTO)

Firefighters inspect the site of a small wildfire in Dry Creek gully in Port Alberni Monday, July 17, 2023. (PORT ALBERNI FIRE DEPT. PHOTO)

Showers for much of B.C., as evacuation concerns grow in southern Interior

About 20 mm of rain expected for Vancouver Island and Metro Vancouver

For the first time in more than a month, showers and cooler weather are reaching parched sections of British Columbia, potentially bringing some respite for crews battling hundreds of wildfires.

Environment Canada says about 20 millimetres of rain should dampen Vancouver Island and Metro Vancouver.

But showers could be spottier around Kamloops, where a fire just south of the city has forced the evacuation of 344 properties.

The BC Wildfire Service says the fire was first spotted Friday and covers 18 square kilometres, prompting the Thompson-Nicola Regional District to sharply boost evacuation orders Sunday.

The fire, which has been fanned by strong winds, is one of nearly 500 active wildfires across B.C., an increase of about 100 in barely three days.

The wildfire danger rating is at high to extreme across southern B.C., including around Cranbook, where a week-old blaze has charred 40 square kilometres, forcing evacuations and alerts for hundreds of properties.

The weather office expects showers and cooler temperatures will sidestep Cranbrook and much of B.C.’s southeast corner.

The wildfire service is reporting 487 active wildfires across the province, including 28 in the past 24 hours, with more than half ranked as out of control.

READ ALSO: ‘Vigorous’ and ‘dangerous’ wildfire north of Chase now 2,000 ha

READ ALSO: Over 300 properties evacuated as wildfire south of Kamloops rages on

B.C. Wildfires 2023

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Search continues for 4 people missing after record rainfall in Nova Scotia
Next story
Surrey council to vote on using city-owned property for cannabis retail store

Just Posted

From top left, clockwise: 74-year-old Robert Bolton, Verity Bolton, 53-year-old Abraxas Glazov, 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton and eight-year-old Aurora Bolton. Joshuah and Aurora are part of an Amber Alert issued July 19, 2023 after their mother, Verity, failed to returned them July 17 following a planned vacation. (Surrey RCMP)
2 B.C. children still missing after 6 days of Amber Alert

Earl Marriott Secondary student and volleyball player Mia Stevens, 16 (bottom row, second from right), has been winning in (Molly Stevens photo)
South Surrey volleyball player winning in U.S. beach competitions

Here’s where the first cannabis retail store on City of Surrey property will be located if approved by council Monday night. (Image: surrey.ca)
Surrey council to vote on using city-owned property for cannabis retail store

A man is in custody after a suspected stolen vehicle crossed the border at the Peace Arch (Douglas-Blaine) border crossing Saturday night (July 22) and eventually, caught fire. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck photo)
Man arrested after vehicle crosses Peace Arch border in Surrey, catches fire