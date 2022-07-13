Sims announces three new council candidates for Surrey Forward

Jinny Sims has officially announced her run for Surrey mayor. Pictured June 7, 2022. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Philip Aguirre, Jody Toor and Arsh Mander join candidates June Liu, Ramon Bandong and Theresa Pidcock.

Three more candidates have joined mayoral candidate Jinny Sims’ Surrey Forward slate heading into the Oct. 15 civic election.

“I am delighted to welcome Philip Aguirre, Jody Toor and Arsh Mander to the Surrey Forward team,” Sims said. “We are adding expertise in small business, creating a healthy city and building strong communities.

“These three candidates are committed to a more open and transparent city, creating fairness for all the people of Surrey and making Surrey more affordable for families.”

Aguirre is owner and operator of the Old Surrey Restaurant and is also executive director of the Newton Business Improvement Association.

“Small businesses in Surrey are simply asking for fair and predictable taxes that reflect the high cost of doing business in Surrey,” Aguirre said. “Surrey Forward and Jinny Sims are the candidates that will ensure the city operates efficiently without service reductions.”

Toor is a complementary health care practitioner running her own practice in Cloverdale.

“The overall health of our community is a significant issue in Surrey,” she said. “We can create a prosperous city that also protects the health of our citizens. It saves money and builds a better city for families.”

Mander, meantime, expresses interest in the “transitioning economy” and development of good paying jobs Surrey.

“There is no question that the economy is changing,” Mander said. “But this change offers tremendous opportunity for Surrey. We are connected to the world in ways that other cities can only dream of. If we use this unique opportunity, we can build our economic strength and capacity.”


