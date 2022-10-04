A cube van rests in the ditch after going off the road on 80th Avenue near 184th Street Oct. 3. (Photo: Curtis Kreklau / South Fraser News Services)

Single vehicle crash on 80th in Clayton

Cube van rolled over in ditch

Both lanes on 80th Avenue were closed Oct. 3 after a cube van went off the road and rolled over into a ditch.

Police closed 80th Avenue in both directions near 184th Street for several hours as the van sat at the bottom of a steep embankment.

The van had been travelling westbound at the time of the crash.

“The driver of the van suffered neck injuries and was transported to a local area hospital for examination,” Sgt. H. Shin from the Surrey RCMP wrote in a press release. “Alcohol is not being ruled out as a contributing factor in this collision.”

SEE ALSO: Police investigating early-morning shooting in Cloverdale

The crash happened at about 8:30 p.m.

A Black Press Media freelancer said the road was narrow at the place the van went over the side.

“Thankfully, the ditch did not have any water in it,” the freelancer said. “Firefighters removed and packaged the patient on a spine board before using ropes to pull them up the steep slope to waiting paramedics.”

The RCMP is asking for anyone with more information, or dashcam footage, to call them at 604-599-0502.


