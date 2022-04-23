Six child-care providers in Surrey receiving funding for 531 spaces

Province says nearly 2,000 spaces have been funded in Surrey since July 2018

Children’s backpacks and shoes are seen at a daycare in Langley, B.C., on Tuesday, May 29, 2018. (File photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

The provincial government says six child-care providers in Surrey will be receiving funding to create 531 new licensed spaces.

That’s in addition to “1,999 new spaces (that) have been funded in Surrey since the launch of ChildCareBC in july 2018,” according to a release from the Ministry of Education and Child Care.

The child-care providers receiving the funding are: Bilg Childcare Society; the City of Surrey, which will be using the funding for five sites; Kwantlen Polytechnic University; Métis Nation British Columbia; Sandbox Early Learning Society; and Satnam Education Society of British Columbia.

For non-profit Bilg Childcare Society, it will provide 86 spaces, with 36 of those spaces for infant-to-toddler age and 50 for 2.5 years to kindergarten age.

KPU will be providing 61 spaces at the Surrey campus in Newton, with 36 infant-to-toddler age spaces and 25 2.5-years-to-kindergarten age spaces.

The Métis Nation’s Indigenous-led 57 spaces will have 20 for infant-to-toddler age, 25 for 2.5-years-to-kindergarten age and 12 for school-age.

Sandbox, located in City Centre, will have 99 spaces, with 24 of those for infant-to-toddler age and 75 for 2.5-years-to-kindergarten age.

Satnam will provide 57 spaces for its Khalsa Child Care Centre, with 12 for infant-to-toddler age, 25 for 2.5-years-to-kindergarten age and 20 for school-age.

The City of Surrey will be using funding for child-care spaces at Don Christian Recreation Centre Park, Elgin Centre, Kensington Prairie Community Centre, the new Newton recreation centre (which is not yet built) and the Surrey Sport and Leisure Centre.

At Don Christian, there will be 24 spaces for kids 2.5-years-to-kindergarten age. It will be located in the community centre,

Elgin Centre will have space for 20 2.5-years-to-kindergarten age children.

At Kensington Prairie, there will be 50 spaces. Twelve of those are for infant-to-toddler age, 30 are for 2.5-years-to-kindergarten age and eight are multi-age. The ministry notes it is a $10-a-day site.

The yet-to-be-built new Newton recreation centre will provide 57 spaces, with 12 for infant-to-toddler age, 25 for 2.5-years-to-kindergarten age and 20 school-age children.

Surrey Sport and Leisure will have 20 2.5-years-to-kindergarten age spaces.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Childcare