SkyTrain riders should expect delays during SkyBridge upgrades

TransLink advisory says to expect delays from July 31 – Aug. 7 and from Aug. 13 – 20 between Scott Road Station and Columbia Station during all service hours

SkyTrain riders who travel between Surrey and New Westminster on the Expo Line are advised to allot extra time for their trip while TransLink continues to upgrade the tracks along the SkyBridge over the Fraser River.

A TransLink advisory says that during construction Expo Line trains will use only one side of the SkyBridge tracks only “so crews can work safely on the opposite tracks,” from July 31 – Aug. 7 and from Aug. 13 – 20, impacting between Scott Road Station and Columbia Station during all service hours.

TransLink advises rider to plan for roughly 20 minutes of extra travel time to account for any delays and to travel outside peak hours if possible to avoid crowding while TransLink replaces “essential rail components” that since 1990 have carried more than five million trains. This is the final phase of SkyBridge expansion joint replacement work that began last year.



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

SkyTrainSurreyTransLink