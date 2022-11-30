A TransLink shuttle bus crashes into a line of pulled-over vehicles during a snow storm Tuesday night on 160 Street between 28 and 30 Avenue in South Surrey. (Erica Kreeft/Facebook photo)

A TransLink shuttle bus crashes into a line of pulled-over vehicles during a snow storm Tuesday night on 160 Street between 28 and 30 Avenue in South Surrey. (Erica Kreeft/Facebook photo)

Snowy commute causes chaos on Surrey roads during Tuesday night storm

Crashes and tie-ups lead to hours-long commutes for some unlucky drivers

It was a slippery, snowy commute for many Peninsula drivers Tuesday night, as the season’s first snowfall caused chaos on several main roads and routes.

Along a snowy white stretch of 160th Street in South Surrey, resident Erica Kreeft shared video of a multi-vehicle incident to Facebook that went viral on several social media platforms.

As one car slides and smashes into another, the video culminates with a TransLink shuttle bus honking its horn before it crashes into the car at the back of the line of pulled-over vehicles, causing more crunching and crumpling of all the vehicles involved.

In the video, people at the multi-crash scene can be heard questioning why the road wasn’t plowed or salted/sanded.

Peace Arch News has reached out to the City of Surrey to learn more about their preparation and response, as well as how the city prioritizes routes for plowing and sanding/salting.

In White Rock, RCMP had a relatively quiet night despite the snow, with only one reported collision at Archibald Road and Sunset Drive, where a vehicle went into a shed in someone’s yard.

Still, it serves as a reminder to be prepared for winter driving when snowy or icy conditions are expected, noted White Rock RCMP Staff Sgt. Kale Pauls.

“The biggest thing in snowy conditions is to have winter tires,” he said.

Not only are winter tires key, it remains important to give yourself plenty of time to get where you’re going and to drive with patience and caution, especially when adverse weather is forecast.

READ ALSO: Winter tires required on majority of B.C. highways until end of March

DrivingSnowWeather

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
179 people died from B.C.’s poisoned drug supply in October
Next story
Surrey schools remain open while neighbouring cities’ students enjoy a snow day

Just Posted

A TransLink shuttle bus crashes into a line of pulled-over vehicles during a snow storm Tuesday night on 160 Street between 28 and 30 Avenue in South Surrey. (Erica Kreeft/Facebook photo)
Snowy commute causes chaos on Surrey roads during Tuesday night storm

(Surrey Schools photo)
Surrey schools remain open while neighbouring cities’ students enjoy a snow day

Photo of a couple offering drinks and snacks to drivers caught in the snowstorm in Surrey early Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (Photo: twitter.com/GrewalParambir)
Kudos to couple for feeding drivers stuck in Surrey snowstorm traffic — but who are they?

Dozens of vehicles, including several transit busses and semi-trucks, were stranded on the northbound lanes of the Alex Fraser bridge for several hours Tuesday (Nov. 29) as crews worked to plow and salt the bridge deck. Eventually, Main Road crews were able to get several trucks onto the bridge and began freeing up some of the stuck vehicles. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
LETTER: Real reason for snow storm traffic gong show is ill-prepared drivers