Snowy commute causes chaos on Surrey roads during Tuesday night storm

A TransLink shuttle bus crashes into a line of pulled-over vehicles during a snow storm Tuesday night on 160 Street between 28 and 30 Avenue in South Surrey. (Erica Kreeft/Facebook photo)

It was a slippery, snowy commute for many Peninsula drivers Tuesday night, as the season’s first snowfall caused chaos on several main roads and routes.

Along a snowy white stretch of 160th Street in South Surrey, resident Erica Kreeft shared video of a multi-vehicle incident to Facebook that went viral on several social media platforms.

As one car slides and smashes into another, the video culminates with a TransLink shuttle bus honking its horn before it crashes into the car at the back of the line of pulled-over vehicles, causing more crunching and crumpling of all the vehicles involved.

In the video, people at the multi-crash scene can be heard questioning why the road wasn’t plowed or salted/sanded.

Peace Arch News has reached out to the City of Surrey to learn more about their preparation and response, as well as how the city prioritizes routes for plowing and sanding/salting.

In White Rock, RCMP had a relatively quiet night despite the snow, with only one reported collision at Archibald Road and Sunset Drive, where a vehicle went into a shed in someone’s yard.

Still, it serves as a reminder to be prepared for winter driving when snowy or icy conditions are expected, noted White Rock RCMP Staff Sgt. Kale Pauls.

“The biggest thing in snowy conditions is to have winter tires,” he said.

Not only are winter tires key, it remains important to give yourself plenty of time to get where you’re going and to drive with patience and caution, especially when adverse weather is forecast.

3 frigging hours to get from Guildford to South Surrey. Too many incompetent and ill-prepared drivers getting stuck on minor hills, blocking traffic for hours.

