South Surrey Seniors need more space, activities, urge community members

Kent Street Activity Centre is in desperate need of more space to provide for their growing senior-clientele, the centre’s committee claims, which has led them to propose expansion plans to the City of White Rock’s council.

During the Monday (July 11) meeting, the Kent Street Activity Centre Expansion Proposal Committee made a presentation to council. The group recommended an Independent Needs Assessment for the centre, which council approved unanimously.

Expanding the Kent Street Activity Centre is essential for the business’ COVID recovery, the committee argues, adding that expansion for the space is crucial for the senior population because they were significantly affected by isolation-measures.

“What’s the problem? Well, in a word, space,” shared a committee member during the presentation.

“We’re jammed, we’re crammed. We don’t have enough space. It’s impacting our programs, it’s impacting our growth and it’s impacting our potential for revenue.”

Because the centre has not been updated to reflect the increasing rate of members and visitors they receive, Kent Centre has to take measures that are not ideal.

“We are being enforced to juggle and re-arrange programs because we don’t have the room. we are turning away people who want to use our facility because we can’t handle them,” the committee stated.

The centre often sees long line-ups of people eager to attend the activities and events, but not everyone gets to enjoy the limited space.

“The auditorium could do with a face lift. We could do with a ramp to get onto the stage. The lighting controls, the audio, all of these things could be cleaned up, improved and open the way for maybe a wider use of that auditorium for local film shows and stage shows,” said Clive Griffiths, committee member.

White Rock’s population since the opening of the centre in 1973 has more than doubled, the committee presented, adding that the city has a significant older-adult population reflected in that growth. Still, they argue, the centre’s expansion has not reflected that growth seen in attendants.

During their presentation, the committee cited the CHASI Report 2022, the findings of the report concluding that most White Rock residents are in favour of more buildings dedicated to activities for the senior population.

The report also discusses the need for more affordable housing for seniors, Coun. Erika Johanson noted as an important issue.

“Why not build seniors affordable housing on that spot and include a better seniors Kent Street Activity Centre? I’d like to have that discussed with council,” she suggested.

In response, City of White Rock Mayor Darryl Walker chimed in with a suggestion to focus on one issue at a time.

“While one of our key issues and has been for almost four years is affordable housing, we haven’t necessarily moved to any large degree on that. My concern is that if we throw something else into it, it’s going to become more arduous and more difficult to simply deal with Kent Street and I think that’s the piece that the people in the room here tonight are interested in,” Walker said.

Coun. Scott Kristjanson joined in the support by saying that expansions for the centre are “long overdue.”

“I think seniors in White Rock deserve more,” Kristjanson added.

In a unanimous decision, council approved the committee’s request, in an estimated cost of $25,000 to be shared with the Kent Seniors Society.

The next White Rock council meeting is set for July 25.

