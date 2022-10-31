UPDATE: Spooked rescue puppy with ‘really sad backstory’ found in Surrey, ahead of Halloween

This story has been updated

Suki the rescue dog is safe and sound again at home in Surrey.

Missing for two days, the 10-month-old Belgian Shepherd was brought from Mexico to the Fleetwood area, where she escaped her harness, became frightened and bolted Satuday (Oct. 29),, in the area of 83 Avenue and 159 Street.

Media outlets were alerted by West Coast Paws Dog Rescue, a local non-profit that brings dogs from shelters in Mexico to “forever homes” in the Vancouver area.

“We are 100% volunteer run and do not have a physical shelter, so we only bring dogs here once we have an approved adopter,” noted Zoe Yoxall in an email.

Monday afternoon (Oct. 31), West Coast Paws said Suki has been found.

“Thank you so much to everyone who shared, all of your tips have led to Pet Searchers Canada finding Suki and they are taking her home now,” the org reported on Facebook.

It’s a happy ending for Suki, who has “a really sad backstory,” Yoxall emailed earlier.

“She had adenovirus, parvovirus, and then intestinal parasites. All of this left her with 70% hearing in her left ear and 70% vision in her left eye. She was one of the first dogs that Hannah and I tried to find a home for when we first started this non-profit back in May, and we were losing hope over finding her a home.”

Lucky for Suki, an “amazing” application came in from adopters Matt and Jelena.

“It really did seem like it was meant to be. They had been wanting to rescue a dog for so long, and the timing seemed to finally line up with their lives,” Yoxall explained.

“We got Suki on the first flight we could, and myself and my co-founder Hannah met Matt and Jelena early Saturday morning at YVR to pick up Suki.”

The new-to-Canada puppy was “so sweet and gentle coming out of the crate, and she seemed to have an instant bond with Jelena. Matt and Jelena then took her home.”

But on Saturday, Suki bolted.

The adopters hired Al Maclellan from Pet Searchers Canada to help find their dog. “He has cameras, traps, and bloodhounds out looking for Suki, but no luck so far,” Yoxall reported early Monday.

“We are also doing everything we can with social media efforts to try to get Suki’s face out there. With so much foot traffic tonight (Monday), since it’s Halloween, we’re hoping that someone will spot her.”

Suki really deserves her second (and now third) chance at a new life, Yoxall added.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

