(File photo)

(File photo)

Stabbing leaves 1 dead, several injured in Port Alberni

Port Alberni RCMP say stabbing was ‘an isolated incident’

A stabbing in Port Alberni has left one person dead and several others injured.

Just before 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, the Port Alberni RCMP were called to a reported stabbing that had occurred in the 3600 block of Fourth Avenue. Four individuals were found with knife wounds, including one that has been identified as a suspect.

The RCMP did not say if it was the suspect or one of the victims that died.

Cst. Richard Johns, media relations officer for the Port Alberni RCMP, said that this was “an isolated incident” and there is no risk to the general public.

“Officers from our Major Crime Section spent the night investigating, and will continue until all of the details have been unearthed,” said Johns. “All persons involved in the incident are identified and the investigation is under control.”

RCMP say they will not be releasing further details as the investigation is ongoing.

PORT ALBERNI

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Victoria, Kelowna top the country in percentage of people cycling to work
Next story
PODCAST: Finding the right builder for you and your project

Just Posted

Semiahmoo Thunderbirds player Torian Lee in action during a previous game. (contributed photo)
Border battle Friday as Semiahmoo Thunderbirds host Washington team

The Bright Walk in White Rock happens Dec. 10 starting at 5 p.m. at Memorial Park Plaza. (contributed photo)
Holiday sail pasts and Bright Walk in White Rock coming up on Peninsula

A man pauses while digging out snow from under a car stuck on a street in the aftermath of a snowstorm, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. Delta Mayor George Harvie describes the response to heavy snowfall in the region last week as a “recent failure of provincial highway winter maintenance.” THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Delta mayor calls for review of snow alerts after winter maintenance ‘failure’

A report of a woman screaming and a person potentially barricaded inside a home led to a large police presence in a South Surrey neighbourhood Monday morning. (Sobia Moman photo)
UPDATE: ERT, RCMP arrest 1 man at South Surrey home after hours-long standoff