A Google Maps screenshot of Tamanawis Secondary School. (Screenshot: Google Maps)

Stabbing outside Surrey secondary school, more details to come

Incident at Tamanawis Secondary

There have been reports of a stabbing outside of Tamanawis Secondary School in Surrey on Tuesday (Nov. 22) afternoon.

Surrey RCMP is expected to release an update later this afternoon.

More to come.

