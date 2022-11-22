Stabbing outside Surrey secondary school, more details to come

There have been reports of a stabbing outside of Tamanawis Secondary School in Surrey on Tuesday (Nov. 22) afternoon.
Surrey RCMP is expected to release an update later this afternoon.
More to come.
Incident at Tamanawis Secondary
There have been reports of a stabbing outside of Tamanawis Secondary School in Surrey on Tuesday (Nov. 22) afternoon.
Surrey RCMP is expected to release an update later this afternoon.
More to come.
Be Among The First To Know
Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.