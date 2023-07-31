Stage 2 water restrictions come into effect Friday in Surrey, White Rock

There will be no lawn watering allowed after this Friday.
White Rock and Surrey, in alignment with Metro Vancouver, are activating Stage 2 water restrictions beginning Aug. 4, which means all lawn watering is prohibited.
Both cities tweeted about the upcoming changes, with the City of Surrey tweet warning residents that “Restrictions will be strictly enforced by the City.”
While Stage 1 outdoor watering restrictions are in effect every year from May 1 to October 15 to promotes sustainable water practices in the protection and conservation of water resources, Stage 2 to 4 restrictions are implemented as needed.
“Watering restrictions helps to stabilize water consumption and maintain consistent water pressure during the period of high demand in the summer months,” reads the City of White Rock website.
For more information about water conservation, visit the Ministry of Environment’s water stewardship website or welovewater.ca
@Canucklehedd
tricia.weel@peacearchnews.com
Follow us on Twitter.