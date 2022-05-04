Surrey Coun. Steven Pettigrew. (File photo)

Steven Pettigrew back on the job at Surrey council after medical leave

The city councillor was granted a three-month medical leave until April 30

Steven Pettigrew is back on the job.

The Independent Surrey city councillor was in late January granted a leave of absence from all city meetings for undisclosed medical reasons until April 30, pursuant to Section 125(7) of the Community Charter.

“I am thankful for council, staff, and the public’s support during the time that I have been on a medical leave of absence,” Pettigrew told the Now-Leader in an email Wednesday. “I am fully recovered now and will be attending the council meeting on May 9.”

During his leave of absence, Pettigrew said, he continued to do “light council duties” such as responding to emails and phone calls, but did not attend meetings or events.

Asked if he’ll be seeking re-election when Surrey voters go to the polls on Oct. 15, Pettigrew replied that “many people are encouraging me to run again for office next term, and I continue to give this decision serious consideration.”

The councillor said his “overall objective is to have a rewarding job that will allow me to help people and to make this a better world.”

He said he will decide before council breaks for the summer if he will run again for office.


