Rona staff at the Hope store pose with a recovered snow blower that was being sold on Facebook Marketplace. (Heather Krentz)

Stolen $1,300 snow blower recovered in Hope after thieves post it on Facebook Marketplace

Hope RCMP arrested a couple on Dec. 21 in a motel and return hot commodity back to Rona

A couple found out you can’t go far with a $1,300 snow blower, after Hope RCMP arrested them on Wednesday (Dec. 21) for stealing the item from Rona.

The thieves were caught when they posted the item on Facebook Marketplace in hopes of turning it into cash. A Rona employee saw the post and contacted police, who tracked the suspects down in a local motel.

Aside from the snow blower theft, the man was also arrested on an outstanding warrant for; flight from police, assaulting a peace officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property, and theft of a motor vehicle. He is also wanted on several outstanding warrants out of Ontario.

The snow blower was returned to the store.

“The cooperation and diligence from the store employees and the report from a local contractor brought this investigation to a successful conclusion,” said Staff Sgt. Dwayne Farlin in a media release. “Policing is a community effort and we rely upon the public to report things that they consider ‘out of the ordinary’.”

The snow blower was reported stolen on Dec. 14, when police received a report from the Rona that a man, wearing a face covering, took it and fled in a white Ford pickup. Later, on Dec. 15, a local contractor informed police that the pickup was parked just out of town. Police located the vehicle where it was discovered that it was also stolen.

READ MORE: Man dies after being found near Hope train tracks

@KemoneMoodley
kemone.moodley@hopestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

HopeRCMPtheft

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Jan. 6 report: Trump ‘lit that fire’ of Capitol insurrection
Next story
Trans Mountain pipeline fine for bird disturbances upheld while penalty slashed

Just Posted

A burst pipe may be responsible for the partial collapse of the ceiling at a Surrey Safeway on Friday. The store at 152 Street and 88 Avenue has been closed two days before Christmas, according to a Black Press Media freelancer on scene. (Shane MacKichan photo)
Burst of frozen pipe may be to blame for partial collapse of ceiling at Surrey Safeway

Alex Fraser Bridge (pictured) and Port Mann Bridge both closed to traffic at roughly the same time on Friday (Dec. 23) morning due to ice falling from cables onto vehicles. (Shane MacKichan photo)
VIDEO: Winter weather closes Port Mann, Alex Fraser Bridges to traffic

Foundry BC is opening a new centre in Surrey’s hub for youth age 12-24 for access to social services. (Surrey Schools photo)
Input sought on youth centre coming to downtown Surrey

Snowstorm in Langley on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. (Anna Burns/Surrey Now Leader)
Imminent snowstorm sparks travel advisory in Lower Mainland ahead of Christmas Eve

Pop-up banner image