Strata of condo damaged in White Rock car crash votes to accept ICBC offer

White Rock condo strata vice-president Ken Harverson said the building’s residents have voted to accept ICBC’s final offer, which still means homeowners are on the hook for 15% – down from the corporation’s initial offer of 30% – of the bill for damages caused when a car crashed into the building Dec. 3, 2022. (contributed photo)

Homeowners in a White Rock condo building have voted to accept a final offer from the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia that still leaves them on the hook for 15 per cent of the bill from damages caused when a car crashed into the building last December.

That offer is much better than the 30 per cent – more than $8,000 – that ICBC initially wanted them to pay, according to the condo’s strata treasurer and vice-president Ken Harverson.

Harverson said the building’s strata considered going through their insurance to cover the extra costs, which ICBC charged to the building’s homeowners because of depreciation – the building’s 1988 value was used in deciding the repair cost estimate – but because the car crash happened several months ago, they decided to just accept the final offer to avoid any further delays.

“This poor guy has been waiting since Dec. 3 (2022),” Harverson said of the homeowner who is waiting to have his home repaired.

‘We decided we’re going to just go ahead and accept (ICBC’s) final offer… about $4,000 is a lot better than $8,000. If we go after them legally it’s going to be two years, three years in court… my heart wants to carry on but my head says I don’t think we’re going to get much better.”

At least the word has been spread about how ICBC does business, Harverson noted.

“People now know what ICBC is doing. I just hope people are aware that this can happen to them, too.”

