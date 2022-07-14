Structure fire on White Rock’s Marine Drive displaces residents

White Rock firefighters battle a fire in a residential-commercial building on Marine Drive and Stayte Road Wednesday afternoon. (Photo courtesy White Rock Fire Rescue)White Rock firefighters battle a fire in a residential-commercial building on Marine Drive and Stayte Road Wednesday afternoon. (Photo courtesy White Rock Fire Rescue)
White Rock firefighters battle a fire in a residential-commercial building on Marine Drive and Stayte Road Wednesday afternoon. (Photo courtesy White Rock Fire Rescue)White Rock firefighters battle a fire in a residential-commercial building on Marine Drive and Stayte Road Wednesday afternoon. (Photo courtesy White Rock Fire Rescue)
The aftermath of a fire in a residential suite on Marine Drive and Stayte Road Thursday morning. (Nick Greenizan photo)The aftermath of a fire in a residential suite on Marine Drive and Stayte Road Thursday morning. (Nick Greenizan photo)

A fire on the border of White Rock and Surrey has significantly damaged a condo building, forcing a number of residents to find alternative, temporary accommodations.

White Rock Fire Services responded to a call around 4 p.m. Wednesday of a fire in a three-story commercial-residential building at the corner of Stayte Road and Marine Drive.

All five White Rock trucks – and a total of 30 firefighters – responded to the blaze.

According to White Rock fire Chief Ed Wolfe – who called it “a significant fire” – the fire started in the top floor unit on the building’s east side, but it did not spread.

“Crews did excellent job of containing the fire to the suite of origin,” Wolfe said.

However, five of the building’s 14 units still needed to be evacuated, and residents will need to be alternate living arrangements, he added. Those who were allowed to return to their homes were back in by 9 p.m., Wolfe said.

A cause of the fire has not yet been determined, Wolfe said, adding that the suite’s residents suffered minor injuries.


editorial@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of White Rockfire

Previous story
195 toxic drug deaths recorded in May, highest ever for that month in B.C.
Next story
Three people pepper sprayed in Langley’s Willowbrook Mall, building evacuated

Just Posted

Police, bystanders at scene of car fire in Newton after man was shot in the 8200-block of 128 Street. (Submitted photo)
Man acquitted in Air India bombing reportedly shot dead in Surrey, suspect car ablaze

White Rock firefighters battle a fire in a residential-commercial building on Marine Drive and Stayte Road Wednesday afternoon. (Photo courtesy White Rock Fire Rescue)
Structure fire on White Rock’s Marine Drive displaces residents

The Canadian Forces’ Snowbirds perfomed a quick flyover above Semiahmoo Bay last summer. (Nick Greenizan photo)
Sea Fest, Snowbirds, concerts highlight summer events in White Rock, South Surrey

The Fraser Valley Music Awards will be presented July 21 in Abbotsford. (Claudia Wyler Photography file photo)
36 nominees announced for Fraser Valley Music Awards