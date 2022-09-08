This stuffed armadillo showed up in a Chilliwack resident’s front garden on Sept. 5, 2022. (Brett Chomlack photo)

This stuffed armadillo showed up in a Chilliwack resident’s front garden on Sept. 5, 2022. (Brett Chomlack photo)

Stuffed armadillo that showed up in B.C. man’s garden is a mystery

‘If the armadillo is yours and was stolen from your yard, come get it, it’s weird’ says homeowner

Is this your stuffed armadillo?

It appeared overnight in a Chilliwack man’s front yard garden, and it’s a total mystery how it got there.

Homeowner Brett Chomlack said it might be a strange little prank someone played on them in their Fairfield Island neighbourhood.

“If it’s yours, and it was stolen from your yard, come get it, it’s weird,” Chomlack posted Tuesday on a Facebook page in Chilliwack.

He thinks it might have once been a live armadillo that’s seen the work of a taxidermist.

“I think it’s real, like stuffed,” he commented.

So far no one has come to claim the conversation piece as their own.

“It’s the weirdest thing,” Chomlack said. “Still trying to figure it out.”

He’s asked neighbours and friends if anyone did it as a joke, but so far no one’s ‘fessed up.

RELATED: Have you seen the stuffed beaver?

RELATED: Taxidermy bunny went missing

Do you have a story idea to share? Email:
jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of ChilliwackWildlife

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Queen Elizabeth II under medical care amid health fears

Just Posted

The free event will feature live performances, food, face-painting and an announcement by PCI Developments and TransLink (Submitted photo: PCI Developments)
Celebration set for King George Hub as plans cement for Surrey-Langley SkyTrain

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
LISTEN: Surrey’s Merkules sends tribute in song to fellow rapper Pat Stay, killed in Halifax

The South Surrey and White Rock Chamber of Commerce and the Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce held an all-candidates forum Sept. 6 for the Surrey South riding. (File photo)
Surrey South MLA candidates question B.C. status quo

Kristen Couture-Prins. (Surrey RCMP handout)
Surrey Mounties search for missing woman

Pop-up banner image