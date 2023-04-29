Police are investigating a sudden death at Vancouver’s Rupert SkyTrain station April 29, 2023. (Shane MacKichan)

’Sudden death’ at Vancouver SkyTrain station, police and coroner investigating

Body found outside Rupert Station in East Vancouver

A body was found outside of an East Vancouver SkyTrain station Saturday morning (April 29).

Vancouver Police Sgt. Steve Addison said police are investigating a sudden death at Rupert Station.

Addison said a man “appears to have collapsed and died,” but police don’t believe there is currently a risk to the public.

Emergency crews were on scene at Rupert SkyTrain station, according to a Black Press Media freelancer, after a deceased person was found on the grounds outside the station.

The station was closed, as well as Rupert Street northbound between Grandview Highway and East Broadway.

The BC Coroners Service, Vancouver Police Forensics Identification Unit and officers from both Vancouver Police Department and Metro Vancouver Transit Police were on scene investigating the possible cause of death.

