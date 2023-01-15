Sunday morning crash leaves one dead in Surrey

The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service was called to assist the Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision investigation Team early Sunday morning, after a fatal two-vehicle collision happened at 152 Street and Guildford Drive. (Shane MacKichan photo)The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service was called to assist the Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision investigation Team early Sunday morning, after a fatal two-vehicle collision happened at 152 Street and Guildford Drive. (Shane MacKichan photo)
The intersection at 152 Street and Guildford Drive was shut down early Sunday (Jan. 15) morning after a serious crash left one person dead.

Surrey RCMP responded to the report of a two-vehicle collision shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday morning.

“Sadly one of the occupants has been declared deceased at scene,” an RCMP release stated.

The integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service was called to assist the Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision investigation Team with the investigation.

RCMP warned that traffic in the area would be affected for an undetermined amount of time as officers conducted their investigation.

A road closure was in effect, with traffic in all directions being diverted from the intersection at 152 Street and Guildford Drive.

RCMP advised the public to avoid the area until further notice.

A tweet from AM730 Traffic noted access to the Port Mann Bridge was blocked from 152 Street.

The investigation is in its early stages. Investigators are collecting statements and canvassing for video.

Anyone with information, including dash cam footage in the area of 152 Street and Guildford Drive, during the time leading up to the collision is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file 23-8069.

To make an anonymous report, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-22-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca

