Nohomin Creek Wildfire estimated at 1,500 hectares was discovered on July 14, 2022 (B.C. Wildfire Service)

Sunday precipitation not expected to help crews fight Nohomin Creek Fire

There was minimal fire activity overnight Saturday to Sunday

  • Jul. 17, 2022 10:00 a.m.
  • News

Cooler temperatures and additional moisture overnight proved beneficial in fighting the Nohomin Creek Wildfire northwest of Lytton with fire behaviour dampened.

Sunday temperatures are expected to be in the mid 20s with trace amounts of precipitation anticipated, but not expected to have much impact on the 1,500 hectare fire.

On the south flank work continues on a water delivery system and firefighters are attempting to secure a portion of the fire’s edge adjacent to Stryen Creek.

On the north side crews continue direct attack into the mountains and continue to scout for a contingency line for fuel free construction of two drainages.

Helicopters remain on site to provide bucketing support and aerial views if ground visibility is low.

The fire is not currently impacting any highways in the area.

Evacuation orders and alerts remain in place.

UPDATE: 'Out-of-control' Nohomin Creek wildfire near Lytton now 1,500 hectares with tree candling

